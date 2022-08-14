Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
The All Blacks might be the one team for whom altitude is not a disadvantage when they play the Springboks
The industry was hit hard by the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal last ye
Mahumapelo is believed to be behind court challenge seeking to halt provincial conference
Africa's largest start-up faces allegations of personnel harassment and money laundering
Expectations are retail sales grew about 0.5% in June, but indications are SA consumers are starting to feel the hurt from inflation
Parent company London-listed Pearson Plc said the disposal was part of a strategic review.
The writer is likely to lose an eye and has nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
While commodity prices have been booming, SA’s mining tonnages have been sliding, with the latest figures showing the output of the mining sector declined for a fifth consecutive month in June. At its current level the sector’s output is not just below pre-Covid levels — it’s hardly better than in 2015.
The numbers confirm the picture highlighted by Minerals Council chief economist Henk Langenhoven, who points to the stark contrast between the industry’s financial performance and its real economy performance...
HILARY JOFFE: Why the commodities boom has not lured investment
The muted investment response is not exclusive to SA, but the country erects its own absurd barriers
