×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Why the commodities boom has not lured investment

The muted investment response is not exclusive to SA, but the country erects its own absurd barriers

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 16:04

While commodity prices have been booming, SA’s mining tonnages have been sliding, with the latest figures showing the output of the mining sector declined for a fifth consecutive month in June. At its current level the sector’s output is not just below pre-Covid levels — it’s hardly better than in 2015.

The numbers confirm the picture highlighted by Minerals Council chief economist Henk Langenhoven, who points to the stark contrast between the industry’s financial performance and its real economy performance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.