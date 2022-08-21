Market data including bonds and fuel prices
In our talks with the government, business always strives for a holistic approach to SA’s problems in which all relevant factors are integrated. In that way you are best able to arrive at the best potential solution for the country, not that we always do.
Unfortunately, there is often a tendency to assess each policy or economic intervention in isolation. And with so many pressure points on our society and economy, many policies, when presented in isolation, make a compelling case and often get the stamp of approval. Until, that is, they all land up with the National Treasury and leave the finance minister with the perennial headache of not having enough in the kitty to fund a growing wish list of expenditure. This while GDP growth, and hence government revenue growth, is constrained...
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Godongwana faces headache of sparse kitty for growing wish list
Finance minister’s conundrum persists while GDP growth, and hence government revenue growth, is constrained
