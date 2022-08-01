×

National / Labour

Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage talks

Finance minister says he has taken an interest in the negotiations since staff wage bill accounts for the biggest share of government spending

01 August 2022 - 05:09 Thando Maeko

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has taken charge of the public sector wage negotiations in a bid to control the wage bill, which accounts for the biggest share of government spending.

This is the first time since the dawn of democracy that the finance minister rather than the public administration minister has taken charge of the wage talks, reinforcing the Treasury’s determination to keep the R665bn public sector salary bill in check as it reins in spending...

