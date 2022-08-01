Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Monday, August 1 2022
Finance minister says he has taken an interest in the negotiations since staff wage bill accounts for the biggest share of government spending
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The coal miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value as it cashes in on high prices
Experts expect revenue overrun of at least R50bn, with the corporate tax take up 14.4% in the first three months
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
A ban on bullion minted after invasion of Ukraine does not apply to ingots in vaults from before the conflict started
Bafana Bafana legend named as one of the club’s three first-team coaches
Despite the TikTok trend, you don’t have only two choices in your 20s — either be superfrugal or YOLO. You can do both
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has taken charge of the public sector wage negotiations in a bid to control the wage bill, which accounts for the biggest share of government spending.
This is the first time since the dawn of democracy that the finance minister rather than the public administration minister has taken charge of the wage talks, reinforcing the Treasury’s determination to keep the R665bn public sector salary bill in check as it reins in spending...
Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage talks
