In a move that takes it a step closer to a strike by more than 200,000 public servants and threatens to test the state’s pledge to rebalance public finances, the Public Servants Association (PSA) has lodged a dispute with the government after wage negotiations stalled.
The declaration of the dispute kicks the talks to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) for mediation. It came after the PSA rejected the sweetened offer of 2%, which is being reported here for the first time and was tabled last week. The union wants an inflation-beating 10% increase across the board...
WAGE TALKS
Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for 10% wage hike
Public Servants Association has urged the finance minister to ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to avoid a debilitating strike
