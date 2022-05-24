Strike to go ahead at Sars after employees reject R500m revised offer
24 May 2022 - 20:38
SA Revenue Service (Sars) employees have rejected a last-ditch R500m revised offer tabled by the tax agency in a bid to derail a wage strike starting on Wednesday.
The industrial action could affect tax collection at the country’s ports of entry and other services offered by Sars...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now