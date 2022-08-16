Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
But advocate Mpofu says justices must accept former prisons chief granted parole correctly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Capital reserves of R124bn will help shield bank against a possible global economic downturn
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Washington targets chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, chief prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, MD of Liberia’s National Port Authority
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Demographics paint a gloomy picture for continued US dominance, until one looks at the Chinese figures, argues Niall Ferguson
SA crime-fighting agencies are engaged in a mammoth battle against the corruption that pervades society. They need as much armour in their arsenal as possible.
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has exposed how deep the rot is in every nook and cranny of the economy, whether in the realm of procurement by organs of the state or in the sphere of the so-called coal and construction mafias...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Law enforcers need more armour
The trouble is that however strong the arsenal, it needs capacity and resources to deploy
SA crime-fighting agencies are engaged in a mammoth battle against the corruption that pervades society. They need as much armour in their arsenal as possible.
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has exposed how deep the rot is in every nook and cranny of the economy, whether in the realm of procurement by organs of the state or in the sphere of the so-called coal and construction mafias...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.