CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge emerges steadily from Covid-19 shock
Twelve hotels had better occupancies in December 2021 than they did before Covid hit
01 March 2022 - 16:53
City Lodge, that most iconic of SA hotel brands, has turned the corner as far as occupancy levels are concerned. It’s still not yet back to bottom-line profitability but that’s only a matter of time and should occur in the current financial year that ends on June 30.
The group derived an unexpected benefit during December, when many prospective travellers who had booked foreign holidays had to cancel at short notice due to SA being placed on the travel red list of many countries and vacationed locally instead. And corporate travel, the traditional mainstay of City Lodge, is slowly but surely also returning...
