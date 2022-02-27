City Lodge on track to return to profit as revenue doubles
Group that had huge losses in the pandemic reported a 30% occupancy rate in the six months to end-December
27 February 2022 - 19:12
City Lodge Hotels, which had huge losses in the pandemic, is almost at break-even, reporting an average 30% occupancy rate in the six months to end-December 2021.
The group, which doubled its revenue in the half year, also narrowed its losses 94% to R33.7m, a far cry from the R550.4m it lost in the same period in 2020. ..
