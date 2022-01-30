Rays of recovery shine for Sun City
Local tourists have come to the rescue after the resort struggled through two years of lockdowns
30 January 2022 - 07:21
Sun City is seeing a slight upturn in its fortunes thanks to a buoyant domestic tourism market and the easing of Covid restrictions.
General manager Brett Hoppé told Business Times this week that increased demand from local tourists, especially in November and December, had ensured the room occupancy rate hit the 100% mark over weekends...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now