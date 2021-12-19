Business Tourism industry sees a ray of hope from abroad Lifting of travels bans by UK and Europe offers the sector some festive cheer, but there’s no guarantee that disappointed international visitors will renew their bookings B L Premium

The tourism sector received some welcome news this week after the UK removed SA from its travel red list and the government opted not to tighten Covid restrictions in the run up to the lucrative festive season.

But it remains to be seen whether the news will prompt many disappointed international travellers to renew their bookings or change alternative plans made after the European ban was announced last month. ..