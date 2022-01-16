ISAAH MHLANGA: Reserve Bank has no control over supply-driven inflation
16 January 2022 - 19:18
The SA Reserve Bank has no tools to control supply-driven inflation and administered prices. In fact, it should not seek to control them as it will only succeed in choking economic growth from the demand side at a time when we need all the growth we can get to drive employment growth.
The surge in global and domestic inflation is not primarily demand driven, but supply driven. This is a conundrum for the Reserve Bank as it gears up to continue normalising interest rates after the hike it administered last November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now