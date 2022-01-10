Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: A new year in which SA will have nowhere to hide The country will be left to its own devices to handle a much colder global climate B L Premium

This time last year SA was in the throes of the second wave of the pandemic. It destroyed our summer tourism season and devastated large parts of the hospitality sector. Luckily, the effect of the omicron variant has been much milder and the government’s reaction, in rapidly loosening lockdown restrictions at the end of December, has minimised the economic fallout.

Now, with health experts tentatively suggesting that future Covid-19 variants are likely to be milder and milder, the big question is whether 2022 will mark the end of the pandemic, allowing economies to fully open up again...