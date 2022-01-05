CHRIS GILMOUR: Focus in 2022 likely to be on interest rate increases
Emerging economies like SA will feel the heat of hikes in developed countries
05 January 2022 - 14:52
As the world enters 2022, it appears increasingly likely that this will be a year of progressively rising interest rates, not just in the US but around the world.
At long last, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has come to terms with the realisation that inflation in the US is not necessarily “transitory”, and at the last Fed meeting it was stated unequivocally that interest rates would rise in 2022 and 2023 in response to higher inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now