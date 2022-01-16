PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Fed tightening will magnify SA’s shortcomings
There is just enough reform to keep markets at bay, but the mix of inequality and unemployment is unsustainable
16 January 2022 - 16:45
Am I bullish or bearish?
This year is more idiosyncratic than usual due to the small matter of an ANC elective conference, the looming threat of politically instigated violence, a Reserve Bank hiking cycle and Eskom dramas in a year of load-shedding and its balance sheet issues. Yet all this can be blown out of the water by US Federal Reserve moves...
