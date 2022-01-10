A positive 2022 in sight for emerging markets
Fiscal and current accounts are in better shape and reforms have strengthened resilience
Emerging markets found 2021 a challenging year. Mixed vaccination progress across countries contributed to false starts in exiting the pandemic. Economic reopenings in emerging markets lagged behind those in developed markets.
China was a big concern. Tighter fiscal and monetary policies, the “common prosperity” campaign driving regulatory changes across industries, and a zero Covid-19 approach combined to cool investor sentiment...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.