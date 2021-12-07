Economy

WATCH: How damaging will Omicron be to SA’s economy?

07 December 2021 - 23:53
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop speaks to Bloomberg about SA’s prospects amid the rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant, shifts in behavioural economics and global challenges.

