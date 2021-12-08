Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Fix NPA or democracy is as good as dead Law-enforcement agencies lack the tools to take on instigators of state capture and enormous graft

It is more than three years since advocate Terry Motau detailed the looting at VBS Mutual Bank in a report titled “The Great Bank Heist”.

The best that can be said about this case is that it is one of the few in which there has been any movement to hold anyone accountable, with the former CFO Philip Truter having pleaded guilty and others facing charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering...