World

Pandemic worsens inequalities between rich and poor, survey finds

07 December 2021 - 11:11 Mark John
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS

London — The share of household wealth owned by billionaires has risen by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also coming out of Covid-19 ahead, a study has found.

The World Inequality Report produced by a network of social scientists estimated that billionaires this year collectively own 3.5% of global household wealth, up from slightly above 2% at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

“The Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the very wealthy and the rest of the population,” lead author Lucas Chancel said, noting that rich economies used huge fiscal support to mitigate the sharp rises in poverty seen elsewhere.

The report drew on a variety of specialist research and public domain data, with a foreword written by US-based economists Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the trio who won a 2019 Nobel prize for work on poverty.

“Since wealth is a major source of future economic gains, and increasingly, of power and influence, this presages further increases in inequality,” they wrote of what they called an “extreme concentration of economic power in the hands of a very small minority of the super-rich”.

The findings corroborate a range of existing studies, “rich lists” and other evidence pointing to a rise in health, social, gender and racial inequalities during the pandemic.

Forbes’s annual world’s billionaires list this year included a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires with a combined worth of $13.1-trillion, up from $8-trillion last year.

The new report showed that a wider group of 520,000 adults who make up the top 0.01% richest together saw their share of global wealth hit 11% this year, up from 10% the year before.

Belonging to the top 0.01% category meant having household wealth of at least $19m, adjusted for purchasing power parity across currencies, it said. 

Analysts say some super-rich have benefited from the shift online of much of the world’s economy during lockdowns, while others simply gained from rising asset prices as financial markets bet on the speed and shape of the global recovery.

The study also found that while poverty increased sharply in countries with weaker welfare coverage, huge government support in the US and Europe was able to mitigate at least some of that impact on lower earners there.

“This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty,” Chancel said.

Separately, it welcomed this year’s deal on a global minimum corporation tax rate of 15% as a possible milestone in efforts to halt a “race to the bottom” which since the mid-1980s has led to a halving of average company tax rates to around 24%.

However it said the agreement was flawed because the 15% floor was lower than what average-earners pay in high-income countries and because it offered carve-outs and opaque arbitration possibilities to many of the companies affected. 

Reuters

Vaccine rollout: the government has made three mistakes

As a result, we have at least 13-million unused vaccines
Opinion
4 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Freedom guarantees bad ideas will be challenged

People have to recognise how easily their sense of the concept can be contaminated by ideological fixity
Opinion
1 day ago

Omicron offers wealthy countries a chance to tackle vaccine inequality

Health officials urge countries and manufacturers to commit to providing supplies to low-income nations
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt ...
World
2.
EU imposes targeted sanctions on Belarus over ...
World / Europe
3.
China is embracing Uganda as West loses interest, ...
World / Africa
4.
Anthony Fauci says US re-evaluating Omicron ...
World / Americas
5.
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SA needs booster shots now

Opinion / Editorials

RIAAN SALIE: BEE most hurts those it was designed to help

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July unrest deters investment

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.