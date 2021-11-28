Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Absa soap opera needs to end soon Then the bank can become as boring as its competitors B L Premium

Perhaps it would have gone unnoticed if the master of ceremonies had not brought attention to it.

Absa, as one of the main sponsors, was represented by its interim CEO Jason Quinn to hand out awards at a function of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip). But something odd happened. While Quinn was there in person, his speech was delivered as a pre-recorded message. ..