WATCH: Sipho Pityana takes on banking regulator
Business Day TV spoke to business executive Sipho Pityana about suing the Prudential Authority
28 October 2021 - 09:21
Business executive Sipho Pityana has decided to take the Prudential Authority to court, claiming that it acted unlawfully and this led to his appointment as Absa chair being blocked.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Pityana for more detail.
