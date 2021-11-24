Companies / Financial Services Pityana to take Absa to court for removing him from its boards Pityana accuses Absa of bullying tactics and says the decision to fire him as lead independent director and remove him from its boards is unlawful B L Premium

Sipho Pityana, who was kicked off Absa’s board on earlier Wednesday, says he will take the banking group to court to contest its decision, which he claims is unlawful.

Absa released a statement on Wednesday saying its boards had resolved to remove Pityana as a director “with immediate effect” after a meeting on Tuesday at which Pityana was asked to address their view that he was derelict in his duties and failed to act in the interests of the bank. The meeting came after Pityana said in October that he was taking the Prudential Authority (PA), a unit of the Reserve Bank that regulates lenders, to court for allegedly blocking his opportunity to be considered for Absa’s chair...