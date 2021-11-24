Companies / Financial Services

BREAKING NEWS: Absa kicks Sipho Pityana off its board

The banking group says it has determined Pityana’s recent conduct meant he had been derelict in his board duties

24 November 2021 - 09:35 Karl Gernetzky
Sipho Pityana. Picture: LEON SADIKI
Sipho Pityana. Picture: LEON SADIKI

Banking group Absa has kicked Sipho Pityana off its board with immediate effect, saying his recent conduct amounts to dereliction of duty.

Pityana dropped a bombshell in October when he went to the high court seeking that it declare that the Prudential Authority, which is part of the Reserve Bank, had unlawfully conducted an “informal process” with Absa, leading to the lender rescinding a plan to nominate him as chair. 

Absa and the Prudential Authority have denied allegations they acted unfairly and, earlier in November, the bank announced Pityana had been removed as lead director and as chair of the group’s remuneration committee.

Absa said on Wednesday: “The boards were of the view that, through his conduct, Mr Pityana had neglected, or been derelict in the performance of, his functions as a director of the boards.”

This followed a meeting with Pityana in which he was provided with an opportunity to address the issue, Absa said in a statement. The bank said it had considered his responses and came to a decision after extensive deliberation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

ANDILE NTINGI: Looking into black executives’ disputes with boards

Respected corporate executives are locked in protracted legal battles with former employers
Opinion
1 week ago

Absa fires Sipho Pityana as lead independent director

Move indicates a possible rift between Pityana and the board over his decision to take the Prudential Authority to court for allegedly unfairly ...
Business
1 week ago

Legal wrangle hangs over Absa axing of Pityana as lead independent director

The removal is with immediate effect, but Pityana remains a member of the board
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking regulator delivers firm rebuttal to Sipho ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Absa kicks Sipho Pityana off its ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa distances itself from Pityana’s allegations
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Outgoing Eskom Pension Fund CIO unlikely to stay ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Nigerian authorities approve MTN’s 14% share sale
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Reserve Bank hits back at Sipho Pityana

Business

Banking regulator delivers firm rebuttal to Sipho Pityana’s Absa claims

Companies / Financial Services

Absa distances itself from Pityana’s allegations

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.