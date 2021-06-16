CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands future seems to be as a well-managed cash cow
Considering the exceptional circumstances the severity of the drop in earnings is unsurprising
16 June 2021 - 17:05
The Famous Brands results for the year to February 28 were extremely poor. But considering the exceptional circumstances in which the company found itself, the severity of the drop in earnings is unsurprising.
Travel and hospitality are two of the industries that have been worst hit by the Covid-19-2 pandemic. Only now, more than a year after lockdowns began appearing globally, are conditions slowly beginning to normalise. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now