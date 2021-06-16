Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands future seems to be as a well-managed cash cow Considering the exceptional circumstances the severity of the drop in earnings is unsurprising BL PREMIUM

The Famous Brands results for the year to February 28 were extremely poor. But considering the exceptional circumstances in which the company found itself, the severity of the drop in earnings is unsurprising.

Travel and hospitality are two of the industries that have been worst hit by the Covid-19-2 pandemic. Only now, more than a year after lockdowns began appearing globally, are conditions slowly beginning to normalise. ..