Companies / Retail & Consumer Famous Brands swings to full-year loss as the fallout of Covid-19 bites Restaurant chain expects headline earnings per share, excluding Gourmet Burger Kitchen, to plummet by up to 97% BL PREMIUM

Famous Brands, the restaurant chain that burnt its fingers with the now infamous acquisition of the Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the UK in 2016, swung to a loss in the year to end-February.

The SA company, which owns Mugg & Bean and Wimpy chains among other brands in the portfolio, has also been dealt a big blow by Covid-19, which turned the industry on its head through the collapse in foot traffic at sit-down restaurants and intermittent bans on the sale of alcohol that was meant to relieve pressure on hospitals...