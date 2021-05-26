Famous Brands to release results next week, after delay
The debt-laden company had initially been expected to release its annual financial results on May 25
26 May 2021 - 14:04
Famous Brands, owner of Steers and Wimpy, has announced it will release its delayed annual results on Monday, leading its share price to spike and putting the share on track for its best day since October.
The debt-laden company that also owns Turn n Tender, Lupa Osteria and Mugg & Bean restaurants, was initially expected to release the annual financial results on May 25. ..
