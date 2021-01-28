Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma now finds himself in a tight spot Added to state capture questions, the former president faces allegations about his role in the running of the State Security Agency BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma was hit by another legal blow this week when SA’s highest court ordered that he has no option but to face the music at the state capture inquiry and answer questions about his role in the decade of rot that so damaged the country.

It has been a rough week for the former president, who has again had his name splashed across headlines, this time relating to his role in the unconstitutional and unlawful running of the country’s State Security Agency (SSA). These are allegations, along with those of corruption and malfeasance made by more than 30 other witnesses at the commission, that Zuma has no choice now but to answer to. ..