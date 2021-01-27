Court to say on Thursday if Jacob Zuma must testify before Zondo
The Zondo commission also wants the Constitutional Court to order that Zuma’s walkout and his failure to appear were unlawful
27 January 2021 - 15:57
The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Thursday on whether former president Jacob Zuma is compelled to comply with a summons to appear before the state capture commission, to answer questions.
In early December, the commission approached the apex court for an order requiring Zuma to account for his role in state capture after the former president walked out of proceedings without deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s permission. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now