National Court to say on Thursday if Jacob Zuma must testify before Zondo The Zondo commission also wants the Constitutional Court to order that Zuma’s walkout and his failure to appear were unlawful BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Thursday on whether former president Jacob Zuma is compelled to comply with a summons to appear before the state capture commission, to answer questions.

In early December, the commission approached the apex court for an order requiring Zuma to account for his role in state capture after the former president walked out of proceedings without deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s permission. ..