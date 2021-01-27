National

Lawyer Kemp J Kemp dies of Covid-19-related illness

Kemp was arguably best known for defending former president Jacob Zuma in his 2006 rape trial

27 January 2021 - 10:45 Tania Broughton
Advocate Kemp J Kemp, arguably best known for defending former president Jacob Zuma in his 2006 rape trial, has died from complications related to Covid-19.

Kemp’s death on Tuesday night was confirmed by Barry Skinner, chair of the society of advocates in KwaZulu-Natal.

A close friend who did not wish to be named said that Kemp had been admitted to hospital after battling Covid-19 symptoms a few weeks ago. He was discharged and had been staying with a friend but recently moved back to his Ballito apartment.

When he did not answer his phone, the alarm was raised and he was found dead in his bed.

The legal community is mourning his death. In posts on social media, Kemp was described as “eccentric” with a brilliant legal mind. “He was a legal legend who would come to chambers at 3am in his pyjamas,” said one person who posted.

Another post read: “Kemp was a true Renaissance man — brilliant mind, sportsman of note, genuinely humble and kind and he knew how to have fun too.” He leaves behind two adult children.

22 hours ago

For SA’s economy, things will have to get worse before they get better

Even without the disastrous effect of Covid-19 the local economy was floundering in the wake of a toxic blend of mainly self-induced structural flaws.
19 hours ago

DAVID MABUZA: A giant has fallen

Deputy president pays tribute to minister in the presidency Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu, who died on January 21 of Covid-19. He has been praised among ...
3 hours ago

