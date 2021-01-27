Lawyer Kemp J Kemp dies of Covid-19-related illness

Advocate Kemp J Kemp, arguably best known for defending former president Jacob Zuma in his 2006 rape trial, has died from complications related to Covid-19.

Kemp’s death on Tuesday night was confirmed by Barry Skinner, chair of the society of advocates in KwaZulu-Natal.

A close friend who did not wish to be named said that Kemp had been admitted to hospital after battling Covid-19 symptoms a few weeks ago. He was discharged and had been staying with a friend but recently moved back to his Ballito apartment.

When he did not answer his phone, the alarm was raised and he was found dead in his bed.

The legal community is mourning his death. In posts on social media, Kemp was described as “eccentric” with a brilliant legal mind. “He was a legal legend who would come to chambers at 3am in his pyjamas,” said one person who posted.

Another post read: “Kemp was a true Renaissance man — brilliant mind, sportsman of note, genuinely humble and kind and he knew how to have fun too.” He leaves behind two adult children.