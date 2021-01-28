Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Mufamadi’s bombshell, and the ANC’s shame BL PREMIUM

SA received a spine-chilling reminder this week of the extent of the destruction wreaked by former president Jacob Zuma. On top of the evidence at the Zondo commission on how he allegedly used the State Security Agency to enrich himself, it is an indictment of the ANC that this past weekend, Zuma sat in on a lekgotla which took critical decisions on the political and economic programme for the country for the year ahead.

It is an indictment on President Cyril Ramaphosa that David Mahlobo, who allegedly helped Zuma to pillage state funds, remains part of the executive...