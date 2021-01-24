DESNÉ MASIE: Biden takes the helm amid US democracy’s stress test
Only time will tell whether institutions have held up after Trump’s gas-lighting and desecration
24 January 2021 - 16:51
I surprised myself last week by getting a lump in my throat while watching Lady Gaga’s rousing rendition of the US national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
One thing that was clear from Gaga’s dignified, high-concept performance is that she deeply loves America. The emotional timbre of her interpretation revealed just how much was at stake in this election, and just how much was nearly lost in the Capitol insurrection...
