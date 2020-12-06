Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: UK vaccine euphoria distracts from Brexit crisis BL PREMIUM

This week the UK became the first country to take delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, accompanied by euphoric statements by the prime minister and his scientific advisers.

Mass rollout is expected to start in the coming week, after an army trial run fittingly called “Exercise Panacea”. Because, really, the government and its ministers have been making it seem as if the vaccine will be the panacea, the solution to the UK’s terrible handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, they have been making it seem as if the vaccine rollout will be the solution to all the UK’s problems, economic and social, as well as a shambolic Brexit...