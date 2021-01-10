Opinion Lessons from lockdown for a new global economy BL PREMIUM

Europe’s sorry experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has left one thing crystal clear: it’s an awful lot harder to get out of lockdown than into it. After about four months of near-normal life during summer in the northern hemisphere, European countries have experienced soaring infection and death rates, Britain’s among the worst.

Ignoring calls for decisive action from his scientific advisers, just as he did back in February/March and November, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went late into England’s third national lockdown earlier in January. ..