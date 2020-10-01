Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: ANC must forge ahead to the top if it really wants to clean up Individuals have been arrested and accused by the state, but the party has yet to properly apply its own decisions on corruption BL PREMIUM

At the end of August the head of the National Prosecuting Authority's investigating directorate, Hermione Cronje, told the Sunday Times that the first high-profile individual suspected of corruption would be arrested in September.

South Africans were understandably sceptical, and earlier this week, with just one day left in the month and still no arrests, it seemed Cronje was going to disappoint.