Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in court on corruption charges
Smith has appeared in court on charges of corruption and fraud related to evidence in the Zondo inquiry that he accepted two payments from Bosasa
01 October 2020 - 12:06
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, once regarded as one of the country’s most dedicated parliamentarians, has appeared in court on charges of corruption and fraud, in the second major case to emerge from evidence led at the Zondo inquiry.
Smith will face prosecution with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, the man responsible for revealing how the MP, who once served as chair of the correctional services parliamentary committee that monitored Bosasa’s management of SA’s prisons, allegedly accepted bribes from the facilities management company.
