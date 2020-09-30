Gauteng premier suspends senior health official
The precautionary suspension of Mkhululi Lukhele comes after an SIU probe into the procurement of goods and services related to Covid-19
Gauteng premier David Makhura has placed the head of the provincial department of health under precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
The precautionary suspension of Prof Mkhululi Lukhele on Wednesday follows recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report presented to Makhura on September 22.
“The SIU found the head of department failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actions, or omission, may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” said Makhura.
Lukhele was expected to remain under precautionary suspension pending the completion of investigations by the SIU and disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.
The DA had earlier called for Lukhele’s suspension.
DA MP Jack Bloom alleged that Lukhele authorised the choice of a “fishy” company for a R140m contract that was found to be irregular and was cancelled after R17.2m had already been paid.
Bloom called for the SIU reports to be made public and criminal charges instituted against all those implicated in corruption.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.