Gauteng premier suspends senior health official

The precautionary suspension of Mkhululi Lukhele comes after an SIU probe into the procurement of goods and services related to Covid-19

30 September 2020 - 12:45 Nonkululeko Njilo
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier David Makhura has placed the head of the provincial department of health under precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The precautionary suspension of Prof Mkhululi Lukhele on Wednesday follows recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report presented to Makhura on September 22. 

“The SIU found the head of department failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actions, or omission, may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” said Makhura. 

Lukhele was expected to remain under precautionary suspension pending the completion of investigations by the SIU and disciplinary proceedings for misconduct. 

The DA had earlier called for Lukhele’s suspension.

DA MP Jack Bloom alleged that Lukhele authorised the choice of a “fishy” company for a R140m contract that was found to be irregular and was cancelled after R17.2m had already been paid.

Bloom called for the SIU reports to be made public and criminal charges instituted against all those implicated in corruption.

Despite dire state of facilities, Gauteng health fails to spend equipment budget

Department overspent its admin budget due to medical negligence claims and overspent its central hospital budget due to bonuses
1 year ago

Gauteng taking disciplinary steps over Covid-19 graft

Irregularities relating to PPE procurement and tenders are being investigated by the SIU, says premier David Makhura
4 days ago

Masuku couple and Diko have to wait to hear fate after leave of absence is extended

The ANC in Gauteng has extended leave of absence by at least three weeks as they deal with the contents of integrity commission’s report
1 week ago

Gauteng legislature wants David Makhura to report on Covid-19 food parcel corruption

Gauteng is under investigation by the SIU for alleged questionable expenditure on Covid-19 items such as masks‚ hand sanitisers and gloves
1 month ago

