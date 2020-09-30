ANC to pay R105,545 for air force trip to Zimbabwe
30 September 2020 - 20:31
The ANC has to pay more than R100,000 to the department of defence for transporting its delegation to Zimbabwe on an SA Air Force jet, according to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
An invoice for the flight was attached to Mapisa-Nqakula’s report to President Cyril Ramaphosa after it emerged that an ANC delegation had flown with her to Harare in the jet on September 8.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now