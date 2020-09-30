National ANC to pay R105,545 for air force trip to Zimbabwe BL PREMIUM

The ANC has to pay more than R100,000 to the department of defence for transporting its delegation to Zimbabwe on an SA Air Force jet, according to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

An invoice for the flight was attached to Mapisa-Nqakula’s report to President Cyril Ramaphosa after it emerged that an ANC delegation had flown with her to Harare in the jet on September 8.