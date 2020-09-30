National DA wants cabinet members to account for Sodi’s donations BL PREMIUM

The DA will refer to parliament’s ethics committee the ministers and deputy ministers who allegedly received undeclared money from Edwin Sodi, the businessman whose company was awarded the controversial R255m asbestos removal project tender in the Free State.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Wednesday the DA would submit a complaint to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests because the ministers and deputy ministers cited by Sodi in his evidence to the Zondo commission of inquiry on Tuesday had not declared the payments in their annual declarations in the register of members’ interests as required.