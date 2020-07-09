Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Death prompts lively conversations in the world of art During the uncertain times we find ourselves in, we are reminded that people speak the truth when they are close to the end BL PREMIUM

I ended last week’s column by suggesting that, while SA and global audiences listening to Nixon in Agony on the Virtual National Arts Festival programme might feel a glimmer of sympathy for an embattled (and slightly deranged) US president wrangling over his resignation speech, in forty years’ time there will not be many people with similar feelings in response to a portrayal of Donald Trump.

Perhaps I am wrong. Perhaps, once Trump is dead and his misdeeds have become part of the historical record, natural human curiosity — or rather, morbid fascination — will render him an intriguing artistic subject.