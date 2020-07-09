CHRIS THURMAN: Death prompts lively conversations in the world of art
During the uncertain times we find ourselves in, we are reminded that people speak the truth when they are close to the end
09 July 2020 - 15:21
I ended last week’s column by suggesting that, while SA and global audiences listening to Nixon in Agony on the Virtual National Arts Festival programme might feel a glimmer of sympathy for an embattled (and slightly deranged) US president wrangling over his resignation speech, in forty years’ time there will not be many people with similar feelings in response to a portrayal of Donald Trump.
Perhaps I am wrong. Perhaps, once Trump is dead and his misdeeds have become part of the historical record, natural human curiosity — or rather, morbid fascination — will render him an intriguing artistic subject.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now