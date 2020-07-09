News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R11.95m designer home in Boskloof Eco Estate

Set in the Helderberg basin, this property has beautifully appointed living and entertaining spaces, three en-suite bedrooms, a self-contained apartment and a wine cellar

09 July 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Somerset West, Western Cape

PRICE: R11.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in the Helderberg basin, this designer home in Boskloof Eco Estate has beautifully appointed living and entertaining spaces, three en-suite bedrooms, a self-contained apartment and a wine cellar. The estate forms part of a private nature reserve spanning more than 50ha and neighbours two historic wine farms, Morgenster and Vergelegen.

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R22.5m

WHO: Seeff

This duplex apartment, a stone’s throw from the Sea Point promenade, is one of only three units in the entire building and spans nearly 500m². The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an enormous entertainment area and an enclosed balcony. Additional features include a private lift, two domestics rooms, two storerooms, a wine cellar and a lock-up garage.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R65m eight-bedroom villa

With the Twelve Apostles and Table Mountain Nature Reserve as a backdrop, this property spans three levels and offers spectacular mountain and ocean ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s ultra-modern R49m villa

This ultra-modern villa, which boasts spectacular ocean views, has three storeys and private lift access to all floors from the double garage
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s spectacular contemporary home

The house, designed by award-winning Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects, is situated on the lower slopes of Table Mountain between a lush forest on ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Ace Magashule
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
New twist in Pembury farce
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 104: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
PROFILE: Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 103: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R59m multilevel home in Fresnaye

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Wine farm up for grabs in Hermanus

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Designer R22m Higgovale home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Charming Waterkloof family home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s unique R75m triplex penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Newly developed Chapman’s Bay Estate in Noordhoek

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Newly renovated R6.65m Parkhurst home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious R6.95m Kyalami Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.