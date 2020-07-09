HOT PROPERTY: R11.95m designer home in Boskloof Eco Estate

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R22.5m

WHO: Seeff

This duplex apartment, a stone’s throw from the Sea Point promenade, is one of only three units in the entire building and spans nearly 500m². The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an enormous entertainment area and an enclosed balcony. Additional features include a private lift, two domestics rooms, two storerooms, a wine cellar and a lock-up garage.