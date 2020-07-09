HOT PROPERTY: R11.95m designer home in Boskloof Eco Estate
WHERE: Somerset West, Western Cape
PRICE: R11.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in the Helderberg basin, this designer home in Boskloof Eco Estate has beautifully appointed living and entertaining spaces, three en-suite bedrooms, a self-contained apartment and a wine cellar. The estate forms part of a private nature reserve spanning more than 50ha and neighbours two historic wine farms, Morgenster and Vergelegen.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: R22.5m
WHO: Seeff
This duplex apartment, a stone’s throw from the Sea Point promenade, is one of only three units in the entire building and spans nearly 500m². The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an enormous entertainment area and an enclosed balcony. Additional features include a private lift, two domestics rooms, two storerooms, a wine cellar and a lock-up garage.