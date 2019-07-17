LIQUID INVESTMENTS
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A toast to the work behind a sip of fine wine from independent producers
After painstaking work over more than 40 years, Overgaauw’s 2015 DC Classic is the first of their wines from virus-free vineyards
17 July 2019 - 05:07
About 40 or 50 years ago there were very few independent wine producers in SA. Most wine farmers were really grape farmers, selling in bulk to the wholesale merchants. Consumer interest in fine wine was negligible.
