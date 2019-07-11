Go back in time at Coral Lodge

The inselbergs are the first surprise.

Little more than two hours out of Joburg, our Airlink jet drops through the cloud and banks towards the northern Mozambican city of Nampula. Beyond the airplane’s wing, bulbous mounds of granite burst from the lush green landscape.

The word inselberg was coined in 1900 by the German geologist Wilhelm Bornhardt, who marvelled at these "island mountains" rising abruptly from the plains of East Africa. The inselbergs of Nampula are no less impressive, and a fine beginning to the road leading us to the coast.

I’ve come to this corner of Mozambique in search of a different kind of island, though; one brimming with history, conflict and colour. After three hours of driving —past lush banana plantations, peanut hawkers, abandoned factories and ramshackle villages — the tarmac delivers us to the beach. Across the waters lies Ilha de Moçambique.

Until the 1960s this would have been the end of the road, and a boat would have been needed, but today a 3km concrete bridge, built with Norwegian money, carries a steady stream of motorbikes, trucks and minibuses (chapas) over the wind-whipped waters.

With the sun dropping it’s too late to catch the boat to Coral Lodge, my beachfront escape for the next few days, so I take a room at Feitoria Boutique Hotel for the night. At the waterfront restaurant the ocean laps at the stone quays of the island, while a cold 2M lager and a plate of prawn rissoles erase the effects of a long day of travelling.