Five things to watch this weekend

Stranger Things Season 3 — Netflix

The small-town gang of supernatural youngsters fighting the evil demons from the Upside Down are back. This time, though, they’re going through the changes of puberty and young love and rebellion. It may not warrant another outing of ’80s nostalgia-based adventure but the Duffer Brothers’ series delivers plenty of tongue-in-cheek references and familiar nods to its Spielberg roots for this third outing in which, once again, things are not quite as they seem and there’s even some cheesy Russian cold war shenanigans thrown in for good measure.

Cloak and Dagger Season 2 — Showmax

The much acclaimed series by comic geeks Marvel continues exploring the adventures of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, the two teens from vastly different backgrounds thrown together by their recently acquired superpowers and their burgeoning feelings for each other. They’ll have to negotiate teen love and saving the world as they continue to make for one of the more engaging and well-matched pairs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.