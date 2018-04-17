Opinion / Columnists

TRANSFORMATION

JOHN DLUDLU: How to stop the enemies of empowerment from flourishing again

The state has enabled this state of affairs, and piecemeal reviews like a new Mining Charter are not the way to fix it

BL PREMIUM
17 April 2018 - 05:54 John Dludlu

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.