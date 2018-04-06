Ramaphosa’s to-do list: seven economic policy areas that will shift the dial

Also auspicious is the trajectory of the global economy, if US President Donald Trump’s trade war can be contained. The prospect of continued economic growth across Africa and the huge improvement in the southern African environment, with new leaders in Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique and SA, are also positive.

But Ramaphosa will have to do much more to rekindle growth, address deep inequalities and tackle corruption in the private and public sectors. Above all, he must tackle policy uncertainty. This is affecting a range of key sectors from energy to telecoms, water, mining and land.

The Ramaphosa government can’t do everything at once. There are seven key areas that SA’s new president should focus on to make some headway.

The to-do list

Fiscal stability: One critical challenge is maintaining macroeconomic stability — that means keeping the budget deficit within reasonable bounds and yet supporting economic expansion. So, he needs to be sure that any increases in government expenditure support growth and development.

But this won’t be easy given that the government has landed itself with a massive public sector wage bill. Costs have gone up dramatically as a result of higher wage settlements as well as employment going up from 2.5-million to 3.2-million under Jacob Zuma.

It will be hard for Ramaphosa to bring this back under control given that he also needs to win over the labour movement in his mission to build a new social contract between government, labour and business.

At the same time, the government has to attract capable professionals to deliver on its promises to replace talent lost during the frustrating Zuma years. Ramaphosa and his team will need to work hard to make public service an admired career proposition.

Reindustrialisation: Ramaphosa has promised to get industry going in SA again. This requires three key conditions: a relatively competitive currency (the rand should not get so strong that imports are favoured against domestic products); low enough interest rates to encourage investment; and real wage rates linked to productivity increases — if wage hikes run ahead of productivity growth, domestic producers will lose out to international competition.

Ramaphosa might run into some difficulty here too given that he’s promised to forge a "social pact" with labour and industry. Striking deals between competing interests might get in the way of delivering these three key drivers.