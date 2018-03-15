Successful transformation of SA’s economy must be seen for what it is

While SA was reeling from the leadership power tussle between former president Jacob Zuma and his political masters on the one hand, and the current leadership of the governing ANC on the other, Statistics SA added salt to the wound when it released the Labour Force Survey results for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Although the survey showed a decline in the overall unemployment rate by one percentage point to 26.7%, it still illustrates that employment prospects for young people remain dire.

The overall unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24 is 51.1%; for those aged 25 to 34 it is 33.4%. Notably, although the percentage of African males from 15 to 24 years who were not in education, employment or training declined by 1.4%, and for black females by 0.5% year on year, black youths of both sexes remain far more likely to be out of work than their white counterparts.

This sad state of affairs is in line with the views shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address, in which he said that, “we remain a highly unequal society, in which poverty and prosperity are still defined by race and gender”.

The overall picture as painted by Stats SA is that white males and females are least affected by unemployment, with unemployment rates that are lower than those of black males and females.

Unemployment rates among women in the workforce is tracking higher than the average unemployment rates of the past 10 years, while for men over the same period the unemployment rate is lower than the average unemployment rate.

Ramaphosa needs to be mindful of the “twin challenge” that is facing his government and the country — the quest to grow the economy and make sure that such growth is inclusive.