EDITORIAL: It’s miners versus moguls

The critical question in this case concerns the notion of once empowered, always empowered, which the government has rejected in more recent BEE legislation concerning industries other than mining. However, the mining industry is in a different position, partly because it negotiated a deal with the government before the more general application of BEE legislation was codified in law.

The dynamics of the problem are easy to see. The industry obviously wants to avoid a situation in which mining companies have to embark on a series of new BEE deals, which are enormously expensive, every time existing BEE shareholders cash in their shares. The option would be to lock in shareholders for the full term that the mining right is granted or to allow them to sell only to other BEE shareholders. Neither is particularly attractive because they diminish the rights of ownership. The court on Wednesday effectively made that rule explicit, mainly on the basis that to require mining companies to constantly top up their BEE shareholding would amount to changing the rules retrospectively.

The question now is how influential will this decision be as new talks for a third version of the Mining Charter begin? There are good reasons for the government not to challenge the court decision. Effectively, since the mining charters have come into effect, the industry has lost about 200,000 jobs. Mining has always been the industry that underpinned the South African economy and solidified its balance of payments. This decline happened in the context of a massively expanding global mining industry. By any objective measure, the charter process has been a disaster for SA. Any sensible administration would recognise this crisis and have some sympathy for the 200,000 people whose jobs have been decimated.