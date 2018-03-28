Ramaphosa has started the clean-up job, but can he turn the state around?

ANC politics

The other set of challenges Ramaphosa faces have to do with his party, the ANC. His narrow victory at the party’s national conference was only secured because he did a deal with David Mabuza, then premier of Mpumalanga, now promoted to deputy president. Ramaphosa will, in time, find that this kind of backing was instrumental: loyalty will come at a price, and Ramaphosa will have to play his cards carefully.

He may have to make alliances with a lot of party power-holders he doesn’t like. This may include ceding control of certain provinces to party barons so their patronage patterns are left intact.

This is a problem because, as Ramaphosa knows, some provincial governments, such as the Eastern Cape, are grossly inefficient. They are staffed by people who simply lack the capacity to do their jobs — but who have strong connections with local party bosses. Disrupting such networks will take determination and courage, and will meet politically costly pushback. Expect little to be done this side of an election.

The economy

Perhaps Ramaphosa’s most formidable challenge is how to kick start economic growth. He has been lauded as the man who, with experience in both the trade union movement and in business, can bring labour and capital together around a new consensus.

It’s a nice idea, and one boosted by Ramaphosa’s smooth talk of convening a summit around the economy. But if it is going to be more than just another "talk shop", he is going to have to do an awful lot of arm twisting. Both sides are going to have make concessions.

SA’s major corporations have been sitting pretty for years. Despite the horrors of the Zuma years, the stock market has boomed. The country became a low-investment, high-profit economy, characterised by the power of huge cartels.

Ramaphosa has to convince [major corporations] they have to get out of the comfort zone, warning that if they don’t, levels of inequality and unemployment are such that SA may explode. Capitalism is going to hit big trouble if they don’t look beyond the short-term bottom line and commit to serious levels of investment, combining this with major commitments to labour-intensive employment and training.

The President is also going to have the difficult job of convincing the unions they have a greater responsibility to address unemployment. To date, their emphasis has been on securing higher wages for their members (that’s what unions do) and they have succeeded in getting the government to implement a minimum wage.

But these wins have come at a cost. For example, central bargaining has resulted in wage agreements with big firms that have imposed massive costs on small-and medium-sized businesses. While no one wants a low-wage economy, Ramaphosa would need to convince the unions that something has to give if problems like this are going to be addressed.

Ramaphosa’s easiest task will be to win the next election. But history will judge him on his ability to do something much bigger: rendering the South African state one that is not only capable, but genuinely developmental.

• This article first appeared on the Conversation.