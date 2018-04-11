Face of asset management in SA transforming at steady pace

The two most significant challenges we face as SA is to solve the desperate levels of poverty and massive inequality. That is why black economic empowerment (BEE) and transformation are such pivotal conversations for us to have.

These conversations are particularly relevant in the asset management industry, not only because the industry should transform for its own sake, but because it plays such a pivotal role in the allocation of capital, which is essential for the growth, development and evolution of the economy.

In recent times the conversation around transformation in the asset management industry has been narrowly focused on the portion of assets that are managed by black firms. This is an important yardstick because it tells you the extent to which businesses founded and managed by black people have come to play a more meaningful role in the industry and, therefore, the economy at large.

If we look at data from the 27FOUR annual 2017 Transformation in South African Asset Management Survey, it would suggest that black companies manage about 9% of total industry assets, which are worth about R4.6-trillion and represent SA’s stock of savings. No matter which angle you look at this from, it’s an embarrassingly low percentage.

However, that is not the entire story, and it is worth widening the lens on transformation in the industry by going back to first principles.

What do people really care about? They care about the extent to which black investment professionals are actually making investment decisions, the proportion of firms led by black executives and, finally, the proportion of black ownership in the industry. We therefore need to consider transformation on the basis of these three pillars if we want to get closer to establishing how well — or badly — the industry has done as far as transformation goes.