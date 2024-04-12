DUMISANI NDLOVU: SA automotive sector — where the rubber meets the road
Growth of certain brands indicates shift in choice by consumers looking for good value propositions
12 April 2024 - 05:00
In light of the recently weak new car sales release (-11.7%) by the Automotive Business Council (also known as Naamsa) for March, we take a closer look at what is happening on the ground in the automotive retail space.
While it is well known that the SA consumer continues to face financial pressure due to constrained disposable income as a result of higher interest rates and inflation, the question to ask is whether the negative trend seen in the total new domestic car sales (-5.3% year-to-date), is expected to worsen or are we close to the bottom...
