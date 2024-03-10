LETTER: Pravin Gordhan leaves legacy of failure

He seems somewhat surprised at the concern and the raised parliamentary, public and media eyebrows.
The minister and his department have oversight responsibility for more than 100 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in our country, most of which are failing miserably and many of which have either proven or alleged instances of fraud, corruption, mismanagement and surreptitious favouring and benefiting the ANC and its friends. Most notable among these are the SABC, SAA, Eskom, Transnet, Denel and Prasa.
Surprisingly for someone who studied to be a pharmacist, Gordhan has, over the years, been deemed by the ANC-led government to be an appropriate choice as commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister, finance minister and public enterprises minister.
With our municipalities failing, our state finances in dire straits, squabbling and conflicted traditional affairs leadership and so many SOEs on the brink of collapse, Gordhan’s track record is not exactly stellar.
He should therefore not be surprised that despite his protestations, the public and the media are connecting their own dots and raised serious concerns about the integrity and ethics of the SAA-Takatso deal.
David Gant Kenilworth
